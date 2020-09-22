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Democrats Officially Launch Foreign-Backed Civil War! CNN Calls For 'Blowing Up' America - FULL SHOW 9/22/20
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139 views • September 22, 2020
Deep State surfaces, calls for leftists to invade DC & to occupy capitol to block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Tune in now as we analyze how Democrats are setting the stage to contest the US election and to break apart America at its seams:
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