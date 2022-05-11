Putin’s V-Day Parade Was Hacked With Messages Saying They Had Ukrainian Blood on Their Hands

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05/09/2022 The online livestream of Russia’s V-Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square was hacked, showing anti-war slogans “The blood of thousands of Ukrainians and hundreds of their children is on your hands. TV and the authorities lie. No to war!”