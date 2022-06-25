105-Strengthening Families & Communities Forum-Michael Marshall

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UPI Editor Emeritus Michael Marshall speaks on the importance of family structure for societal stability, and, especially, for the welfare of children. He decries the change from a "we" culture to a "me" culture. The current 41% outside of marriage childbearing rate is one of the many informative statistics shared.