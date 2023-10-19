Create New Account
The Tomorrow of 3 Days of Darkness 1-9-23 @ 2:06 PM (Released 10-19-23)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A word from Father God concerning the coming 3 days of darkness and America's unfaithfulness to Him.

Deuteronomy 28:29 And thou shalt grope at noonday, as the blind gropeth in darkness, and thou shalt not prosper in thy ways: and thou shalt be only oppressed and spoiled evermore, and no man shall save thee.

