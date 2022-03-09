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Interviews with Pfizer vaccine sales reps.
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1245 views • March 09, 2022
I was listening to these two women(Pfizer drug sales agents)in Starbucks bragging about how much $$$ they were making selling the Pfizer "vaccine" aka bioweapon to doctors/hospitals!
The woman on the left cowardly denied she worked for Pfizer(even though I had to listen to her tell the other dope saleswoman several times she works for Pfizer selling vaccines)!
After politely listening to their extremely obnoxious and disturbing conversation. I ask them outside how to get the jab(not serious but to get their guard down for real questions). They refuse to talk to me and refuse to answer if they took their own pretend "vaccine" really deadly, eugenics bioweapon.
These are the criminal psychopaths gladly following orders for $$$ and blood money bonuses now murdering children in the thousands growing to millions.
NOTE: These Pfizer Karen asshole drugdealers apparently called the cops for asking them questions.
The Scottsdale feelings police showed up in minutes and 2 of their SUVs actually stalked me. They were unable to pin a false charge on me or arrest me because we have a 1st Amendment for a reason and hurt Pfizer Karen feelings is not a felony or misdemeanor(yet).
Police using color of law to interfere with, obstruct a constitutionally protected activity(1A Freedom of Speech & Press) is also a Felony: US Title 18 Section 242.
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News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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[email protected]
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing
The woman on the left cowardly denied she worked for Pfizer(even though I had to listen to her tell the other dope saleswoman several times she works for Pfizer selling vaccines)!
After politely listening to their extremely obnoxious and disturbing conversation. I ask them outside how to get the jab(not serious but to get their guard down for real questions). They refuse to talk to me and refuse to answer if they took their own pretend "vaccine" really deadly, eugenics bioweapon.
These are the criminal psychopaths gladly following orders for $$$ and blood money bonuses now murdering children in the thousands growing to millions.
NOTE: These Pfizer Karen asshole drugdealers apparently called the cops for asking them questions.
The Scottsdale feelings police showed up in minutes and 2 of their SUVs actually stalked me. They were unable to pin a false charge on me or arrest me because we have a 1st Amendment for a reason and hurt Pfizer Karen feelings is not a felony or misdemeanor(yet).
Police using color of law to interfere with, obstruct a constitutionally protected activity(1A Freedom of Speech & Press) is also a Felony: US Title 18 Section 242.
--------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected]
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing
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