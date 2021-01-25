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Noam Chomsky: on the Statism Religion
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81 views • January 25, 2021
This perception and analysis that Statism is IN FACT a "Religion" does not only come from the likes of me. Even Noam Chomsky — an individual that many might perceive as a "Greater Mind" than me [fine] — had something to say in relation to this when he was posed a question in regards to a "spat" that he and Christopher Hitchens had just after 9/11 . Hitchens accused Chomsky of being "An Apologist for Islamic Fundamentalism" and Chomsky accused Hitchens of essentially being a NeoCon cheerleader by using the 9/11 event to justify U.S. foreign policy.
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