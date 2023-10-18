Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Self Defense - Knife Throwing
channel image
Samlaunch
195 Subscribers
70 views
Published Yesterday

Excerpt from the original (1:12:29)Russian Martial Art Vladimir Vasiliev System Knife Fighting and Throwing

- Video clip can be viewed here: https://yandex.ru/video/preview/1306049587874418623

Thumbnail picture: https://in.pinterest.com/pin/318559373624168108/

Keywords
knifeself-defensethrowing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket