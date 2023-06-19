⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400 (19 June 2023)

special military operation

(19 June 2023)

Part I

❗️The RU Armed Forces launched a long-range sea-based high-precision weapons group strike against foreign-manuf military hardware storage sites. All assigned targets have been neutralised. The goal of the attack has been reached.

◽️During the day, the most active AFU offensive attempts were in S. Donetsk & Donetsk directions.

◽️In S. Donetsk direction, as a result of competent & self-sacrificing actions of the Vostok Group of Forces units, aviation & artillery, 3 attacks by AFU combined units have been repelled close to Vremevka salient.

💥 The enemy losses were 1 tank, 12 armoured fighting vehicles, as well as 1 foreign-manuf combat engineer vehi.

💥 In addition, 2 enemy attacks have been repelled, during which 2 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehi & 2 armoured fighting vehi have been hit near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 The enemy losses were over 100 UKR servicemen, 3 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehi, 14 armoured fighting vehi, 4 motor vehi, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery sys & D-20, Msta-B & D-30 howitzers.

◽️In Donetsk direction, active actions of the Yug GOF have successfully repelled 4 enemy attacks close to Pervomayskoye, Petrovskoye & Staromikhailovka (DPR).

💥 The enemy losses were over 340 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehi, 5 motor vehi, 1 Polish-manuf Krab self-propelled artillery sys, as well as D-20 & Msta-B howitzers.

1 ordnance depot of the AFU 5th Assault Brig has been destroyed near Ivanovskoye (DPR).

◽️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of the strikes, launched by Army Aviation, artillery & the units of the Zapad GOF, the actions of 2 UKR sabotage & recon groups have been prevented close to Timkovka (Kharkov reg).

💥 The enemy losses were up to 45 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehi, 4 motor vehi, & 1 Polish-manuf Krab self-propelled artillery sys.

Part II

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit enemy units near Kuzmino, Makeevka (LPR) & Serebryansky forestry.

💥 The activities of 3 UKR sabotage & recon groups have been disrupted close to Yampolovka (DPR), Chervonaya Dibrova & Kremennaya (LPR).

💥 The enemy losses were up to 105 UKR servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehi, 2 pickup trucks, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery sys, as well as D-20 & D-30 howitzers.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 40 UKR servicemen, 4 motor vehi & 1 U.S.-manuf M777 artillery sys.

◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the AF of the RU FED have neutralised 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower & hardware in 102 areas.

💥 2 artillery depots have been hit: the AFU 1513th artillery ammo depot and the 65th Mechanised Brig close to Zaporozhye.

💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of UKR Air Force near Orekhov (Zaporozhye reg).

◽️5 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket sys projectiles have been intercepted.

◽️In addition, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Mikhailovka, Pyatikhatka, Pologi (Zaporozhye region), Kirillovka (DPR), Nikolayevka, Zmiyovka (LPR), Staraya Zburyovka (Kherson reg) & Velikiy Vyselok (Kharkov reg).

📊In total, 444 airplanes, 240 helicopters, 4,700 UAV, 426 air defence missile sys, 10,192 tanks & other armoured fighting vehi, 1,125 fighting vehi equipped w/ MLRS, 5,163 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 11,047 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed.