Dust-Free Fully Auto Straw Pellet Production Line#pelletproductionline #pelletmill#crusher#jnshare

A dust-free pelleting production line specially designed for straw raw materials is shown in real footage. The first pre-processing equipment on the production line allows whole straw bales to be fed directly into the machine, which automatically breaks the bales apart. The fully enclosed rotary screen removes impurities without dust leakage. Materials are conveyed through fully enclosed channels to contain dust at the source. Intermediate crushing equipment grinds straw to the fineness required for pelleting. Store crushed powder to maintain stable feeding and avoid production shutdowns from material shortage. Qualified powder is stored in a buffer silo and evenly conveyed to the molding equipment; the vertical pellet mill and briquetting machine are matched to produce fuel pellets and high-density briquettes at the same time. Watch the full production line operate in linkage at the working site. Loaders deliver straw bales directly; fully automatic feeding cuts labor costs. The crusher is fitted with an inspection window for real-time monitoring of internal operating conditions. High-temperature extrusion molding of powder produces compact, smooth pellets with high calorific value. We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years. and our key machines are biomass pellet machine, feed pellet mill, wood chipper, wood crusher, wood hammer mill, rotary dryer, pellet cooler and the complete lines. The pellets diameter can be from 4 mm to 30 mm. The output is from several kilograms to several tons per hour. If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]