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"CLIMATE LOCKDOWN" - The End Game Becomes Clear: Post-Human Future
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157 views • September 26, 2020
A "Climate Lockdown," to extend into perpetuity, reveals the true nature of #COVID1984: normalization of the police state, "climate tracing" and now "climate lockdown" as technocrats shove society towards their post-human future. Their hand is forced as the Global Warming narrative breaks down and the Modern Grand Solar Minimum goes mainstream. In their panic, they are seizing for total control -- we are at a demarcation point: we either fight now, or forever lose the opportunity. Christian breaks it down on this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/09/2...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: http://iceagefarmer.com/support
The ICE AGE FARMER broadcast
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
LINKS:
Trump "It's Getting Cooler" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-525...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/09/2...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: http://iceagefarmer.com/support
The ICE AGE FARMER broadcast
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
LINKS:
Trump "It's Getting Cooler" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-525...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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