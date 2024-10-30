Plot To Silence Conservatives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October Surprise!
* What if the MSM are colluding with the deep state to silence conservative voices?
* Tucker Carlson just revealed and destroyed a censorship campaign by Media Matters & NYT.
* They are removing content from major platforms (YouTube & Google).
Redacted News (29 October 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5knlth-tucker-carlson-destroys-new-york-times-reporter-with-one-text-message-redac.html