Evangelical Christian Zionism is Heresy

These people have received a different gospel.
The six tenets of the Evangelical Christian Zionism Heresy are:
- God will bless you if you bless the nation-state of Israel.
- You must support the nation-state of Israel without precondition.
- You should not try to convert Jews.
- God has a separate covenant for the Jews.
- You must support the Israelis in their wars.
- Christians should support the Israelis building a new temple.