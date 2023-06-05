https://gettr.com/post/p2irybf03fa
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
They're going to do whatever to keep Miles Guo in jail. This is not just Miles Guo's freedom. This is your freedom as well.
他们要不惜一切代价把郭先生关进监狱。这不仅仅是郭文贵先生的自由，这也是你的自由。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
