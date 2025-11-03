Morning Manna - November 3, 2025 - Proverbs 15:30-33 - The School of Wisdom: From Reproof to Repentance

Proverbs 15:30–33 traces the final ascent of a wise heart—where joy, correction, humility, and reverence converge. The light of the eyes refreshes the heart, good news strengthens the spirit, and the ear that welcomes reproof dwells among the wise. To reject correction is to harm the soul, but to embrace it is to gain understanding. Ultimately, “the fear of the Lord is the instruction of wisdom, and before honor is humility.” In this Morning Manna teaching, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart unpack how true wisdom matures through teachability, submission, and holy reverence before God.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





