The Cure For Anti-Semitism? We Need A New Definition Of Who Is A Jew.

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A race/ethnicity is not an ideology. The name Jew should only apply to adherents to Judaism whether you were born into it or convert. Anyone not following the religion of Judaism but is racially jewish should be considered an apostate and shunned by other Jews (unless you wish to return). This will stop the white supremacists and conspiracy theorists as the Jews they fear are not Jews. You can instead focus on the ideology and not the person's race.
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