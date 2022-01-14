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Dr. Paul Conti - Signs You Have TRAUMA & How You Can Start HEALING - Lewis Howes
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27 views • January 14, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKizlHg00ow&;ab_channel=LewisHowes
https://www.drpaulconti.com/
Get Dr. Conti's book - https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-Invisib...
Paul Conti, MD, is a graduate of Stanford University School of Medicine. He completed his psychiatry training at Stanford and at Harvard, where he was appointed chief resident. He then served on the medical faculty at Harvard before moving to Portland, Oregon, and founding a clinic. Dr. Conti serves patients and clients throughout the United States and internationally, including the executive leadership of large corporations.
https://www.drpaulconti.com/
Get Dr. Conti's book - https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-Invisib...
Paul Conti, MD, is a graduate of Stanford University School of Medicine. He completed his psychiatry training at Stanford and at Harvard, where he was appointed chief resident. He then served on the medical faculty at Harvard before moving to Portland, Oregon, and founding a clinic. Dr. Conti serves patients and clients throughout the United States and internationally, including the executive leadership of large corporations.
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