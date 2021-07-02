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RIGHT THE WRONG- a song by Michael Britton for Jeffrey Prather & Team America
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441 views • July 02, 2021
As July 4 approaches remember we live in the home of the brave. And we are free because of the brave. Thank you Jeffrey Prather and ALL at BRIGHTEON for standing up. Join Team America;
https://jeffreyprather.com/join-team-america/
Happy 4th! -Michael Britton
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8AAh9ZTeVQ
[email protected]
https://jeffreyprather.com/join-team-america/
Happy 4th! -Michael Britton
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8AAh9ZTeVQ
[email protected]
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