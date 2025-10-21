The Outliers | Renée Relf: A POWERFUL Message of Victory In Spiritual Warfare

Many of you know Mike Lindell as the MyPillow guy but he is also a man on a mission. One of those missions has been to bring back free speech when all of us patriots were being canceled- including Donald Trump himself. Enter Renee Relf. Renee has been through the fire and lived to tell about it. She approached Mike with a social media platform to help give Conservatives a place to speak and share information freely, long before the other alternative platforms came online. Mike has put his all into helping save this country, and God brought him fierce men and women of God, like Renee, to help do just that. Join us for an evening that will strengthen and embolden your faith and take you to new heights as we dive into spiritual warfare and the POWER of who you are in Christ! Join the movement and follow Renee here: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-renee-relf/





Support Mike Lindell for October 27th!

Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

And via Give-Send-Go: https://www.givesendgo.com/Lindellfund





The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%