Stew Peters Full Show DC BANS Unvaxxed From School.

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MADNESS – Covid Cult Calls Police To Arrest Unmasked 4 Year Old! DC BANS Unvaxxed From School. Stew Peters Show, an innocent 4-year-old was ripped out of class for enjoying his schooling, mask-free. California attorney Tracy Henderson and the child's father, Shawn join the show to detail the continuing Covid takeover and more!