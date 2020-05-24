© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CORONA CHUTZPAH AND CORRUPTION | POLAND WITHOUT POLES | GOY TAKE THE AIR | NAZI VIRUS | TALE OF WOE
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • May 24, 2020
The Tribe says if YOU BREATH on them -- You are trying to give the Goblin tribe NEW YORK Neo Nazi Virus(TM) (Patent Pending) -- FUCK THEIR FANTASY WORLD.
Hint JEW: You are NOT the center of my personal reality JEW. Take a NOTE JEW! They are crazy!
On Animal Farm in this in this time of crisis just like the useless BLACKS the JEWS NEED SPECIAL PROTECTION IN NEW YORK cuz fuck the gentiles! The evidence? Why offered evidence? They will just KVETCH about their dead grandmother in Poland -- Which oddly THEY NAMED POLAND -- do you buy that?
Cuz they say it. SHIT. How about UP your backside with glass?
We all be equal on Animal Farm. And these trash WONDER why they get POGROMED!
Hint -- It is the FUCKING WITH PEOPLES LAND HISTORY AND LIFE --
notice these arrogant JEWS think they OWN POLAND to give it
orders! Get stuffed like a Christmas Goose ... Even though I have NO POLISH AT ALL ... I can say: GET OUT!
Notice they want Poles to pay 3.3 billion in Tax so that Poland can be
CHANGED to suit these parasites! Why would ANY rational western nation pay TAX to
bring back you parasites?
GET OUT! Notice they think they will LIMIT the power of the POLES IN POLAND!
Democracy in Action!
Jewish Congress Plan for Poland https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=_QclSJHq4cU&fbclid=IwAR30rgp9_40HXmn38Z1OKHqHlm8g
AG8KSFpxi8LXa6owHFig5BwchABiRAs
Tales of Woe to get GIBS – My Nose says feel GUILTY – I must
refuse.
Alina Dabrowska was 20 years old when she first heard about
Auschwitz. She was an inmate at a prison in Nazi-occupied Poland
— **Communist Alert** incarcerated for helping Allied forces — and one day in 1943,
while walking the grounds, a new arrival warned her about it.
"She said, 'You're all going to Auschwitz! Do you know what kind of
camp that is?' " Dabrowska recalls. "She told us that if someone is
out of strength, they were immediately killed. She told us many
horrible things. None of us believed her."
Auschwitz survivor Alina Dabrowska, 96, shows her Auschwitz
prisoner number tattoo ** She had this # because a CRIMINAL not a JEW ** at her home in Warsaw. She was sent to
Auschwitz after she was caught by the Nazis helping the Allied
forces in German-occupied Poland during World War II.
Of the estimated 1.3 million people sent to Auschwitz, some 1.1
million died at the camp, including 960,000 Jews. It was the largest
extermination camp run by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during
World War II. **PURE UTTER BULLSHIT. ZERO FUCKS GIVEN. GET OFF MY ROOF JEW!**
Hint JEW: You are NOT the center of my personal reality JEW. Take a NOTE JEW! They are crazy!
On Animal Farm in this in this time of crisis just like the useless BLACKS the JEWS NEED SPECIAL PROTECTION IN NEW YORK cuz fuck the gentiles! The evidence? Why offered evidence? They will just KVETCH about their dead grandmother in Poland -- Which oddly THEY NAMED POLAND -- do you buy that?
Cuz they say it. SHIT. How about UP your backside with glass?
We all be equal on Animal Farm. And these trash WONDER why they get POGROMED!
Hint -- It is the FUCKING WITH PEOPLES LAND HISTORY AND LIFE --
notice these arrogant JEWS think they OWN POLAND to give it
orders! Get stuffed like a Christmas Goose ... Even though I have NO POLISH AT ALL ... I can say: GET OUT!
Notice they want Poles to pay 3.3 billion in Tax so that Poland can be
CHANGED to suit these parasites! Why would ANY rational western nation pay TAX to
bring back you parasites?
GET OUT! Notice they think they will LIMIT the power of the POLES IN POLAND!
Democracy in Action!
Jewish Congress Plan for Poland https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=_QclSJHq4cU&fbclid=IwAR30rgp9_40HXmn38Z1OKHqHlm8g
AG8KSFpxi8LXa6owHFig5BwchABiRAs
Tales of Woe to get GIBS – My Nose says feel GUILTY – I must
refuse.
Alina Dabrowska was 20 years old when she first heard about
Auschwitz. She was an inmate at a prison in Nazi-occupied Poland
— **Communist Alert** incarcerated for helping Allied forces — and one day in 1943,
while walking the grounds, a new arrival warned her about it.
"She said, 'You're all going to Auschwitz! Do you know what kind of
camp that is?' " Dabrowska recalls. "She told us that if someone is
out of strength, they were immediately killed. She told us many
horrible things. None of us believed her."
Auschwitz survivor Alina Dabrowska, 96, shows her Auschwitz
prisoner number tattoo ** She had this # because a CRIMINAL not a JEW ** at her home in Warsaw. She was sent to
Auschwitz after she was caught by the Nazis helping the Allied
forces in German-occupied Poland during World War II.
Of the estimated 1.3 million people sent to Auschwitz, some 1.1
million died at the camp, including 960,000 Jews. It was the largest
extermination camp run by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during
World War II. **PURE UTTER BULLSHIT. ZERO FUCKS GIVEN. GET OFF MY ROOF JEW!**
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.