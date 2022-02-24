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Your Divine Immortal Soul is ALWAYS Conspiring In Your Favor!
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52 views • February 24, 2022
READ THIS CAREFULLY! The universe delivers what you are focusing on… it literally mirrors back to you and meets you wherever you are.
So, are you sending the universe mixed signals? Most likely, you are, and that’s why you tend to get mixed results. Understanding this piece of the puzzle is what I am constantly bringing into my containers to help hone in the power that lies within you as the ultimate creator of your reality.
Read this out loud and truly feel into these words: The highest level version of myself, my divine immortal soul that is infinite in nature, is ALWAYS conspiring in my favor.
BUT it’s also just as important that you cultivate a connection with your soul every day! This is how I came to live in my current reality. It is my life’s mission to give you the tools to become an unstoppable manifestor as well!
Join me in the 3-hour intensive, where I will be sharing my very own formula to abundance and showing you how to program yourself wealthy.
Click here: www.theabundanceformula.life
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
So, are you sending the universe mixed signals? Most likely, you are, and that’s why you tend to get mixed results. Understanding this piece of the puzzle is what I am constantly bringing into my containers to help hone in the power that lies within you as the ultimate creator of your reality.
Read this out loud and truly feel into these words: The highest level version of myself, my divine immortal soul that is infinite in nature, is ALWAYS conspiring in my favor.
BUT it’s also just as important that you cultivate a connection with your soul every day! This is how I came to live in my current reality. It is my life’s mission to give you the tools to become an unstoppable manifestor as well!
Join me in the 3-hour intensive, where I will be sharing my very own formula to abundance and showing you how to program yourself wealthy.
Click here: www.theabundanceformula.life
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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