Turkish President Erdogan - called Trump's desire to take the Gaza Strip and resettle its residents "absurd":

I will say directly and openly: the proposals put on the agenda by the new American administration under pressure from the Zionist lobby regarding Gaza have nothing worthy of attention and discussion. This is a complete absurdity, an attempt to muddle the waters.

For more than 470 days the people of Gaza have not left their land, despite all kinds of Israeli brutality, atrocities and attacks, will continue to stay in Gaza, live in Gaza and defend Gaza.



