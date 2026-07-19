Fish Hook Nun 6th Seal Prophecy Sign

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There is a huge transequatorial solar coronal hole open on our sun on July 19, 2026. It looks like a huge fish hook! This is an impending sign of greater earthquakes due soon. Prophetically speaking, the fish hook coronal hole has interesting meanings we should explore. Are there increasing warnings about the 6th seal due soon?