TRUTH VS NEW$ (8 MARCH 2021) WITH SCOTT BENNETT, STEPHANIE SLEDGE AND DON GRAHN

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Delighted to welcome Stephanie to the crew! The so-called "COVID Relief Bill" has 9% for Covid Relief and 91% for Democrat Party Pork, especially bailing out the blue states that have been mismanaged for decades, including CA and NY, whose governors are in deep trouble. More and more states (now 17) are emancipating themselves from lockdowns and social distancing, where face masks, which do damage to everyone who wears them, are (even) being burned. It looks as though the weak federal government (with a fake President and phony Vice President) are leading states to exert their own authority, which should have many positive benefits for the nation.