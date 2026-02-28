⚡️Israeli Air Force's strikes on military equipment & fleeing personnel of the Iranian army

⚡️The latest footage of the Israeli Air Force's strikes on military equipment and fleeing personnel of the Iranian army.

In all the published videos, it's noticeable that there's no damage to the air defense systems - for now, the targets are only the launchers of ballistic missiles and/or their mock-ups.

Either Israel is solely focused on disabling as much of Iran's missile potential as possible, and the air defense system is being handled by the Americans, or we're simply observing a selective publication of the strikes.

Adding:

US forces in the Middle East repelled hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones, with no losses among American servicemen, Centcom reported.