New conflict, same accusations: West claims Russian soldiers take Viagra to rape civilians

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RT
October 16, 2022
UN envoy Pramila Patten claims Russia supplies its soldiers with Viagra to rape Ukrainian civilians. Suspiciously similar accusations were used against Libya several years ago. History repeats itself.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1o9j31-new-conflict-same-accusations-west-claims-russian-soldiers-take-viagra-to-r.html