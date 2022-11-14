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Russia Ukraine Updates
Nov 9, 2022
Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov has published footage that shows that the Armed Forces of Ukraine use prohibited weapons and munition.
“The West will not see these facts. About such things international human rights activists will not shout at every corner of The Hague.
Ukrainian fascists use prohibited cluster munition. Near Maryinka, our soldiers came under fire from missiles, which, exploding in the sky, bring down a cloud of small needles.
This is not the first time Ukrainian neo-nationalists have used cluster bombs. Western democracy probably looks exactly like this,”. kadyrov commented this
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