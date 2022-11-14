Create New Account
Use of prohibited ammunition by Ukrainian troops
High Hopes
Published 15 days ago |
Russia Ukraine Updates


Nov 9, 2022


Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov has published footage that shows that the Armed Forces of Ukraine use prohibited weapons and munition.


“The West will not see these facts. About such things international human rights activists will not shout at every corner of The Hague.

Ukrainian fascists use prohibited cluster munition. Near Maryinka, our soldiers came under fire from missiles, which, exploding in the sky, bring down a cloud of small needles.


This is not the first time Ukrainian neo-nationalists have used cluster bombs. Western democracy probably looks exactly like this,”. kadyrov commented this


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1stdqi-use-of-prohibited-ammunition-by-ukrainian-troops.html


Keywords
current eventsrussiawarukraineprohibitedramzan kadyrovchechen republicmaryinkaammunmititioncluster munition

