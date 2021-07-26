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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 17) We are Ending the Civil War and Slavery - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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40 views • July 26, 2021
We are ending the Civil War, the Slavery, including transhuman and starting a peace treaty. The war was a mercenaries war among the Incorporations. 160 years old of mercenaries war is over! America is not bankrupt, we are not broke. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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