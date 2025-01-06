Saved Ex-Convict Helps Former Inmates Transition Back Into Society - Angela Finley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Angela Finley was heading to her cell in the county jail to serve time for drug trafficking when a small blue bible caught her eye, nestled amid a pile of reading material available to inmates. Between her cellmate reading scripture out loud and Angela diving into the word of God personally, this critical truth changed her life. It brought her into a relationship with Jesus Christ. When Angela was released from prison, she was inspired to advocate for change and empowerment for other former inmates reintegrating into society by founding her inspiring organization, No Handz Down. Today, she helps former inmates find housing, provides them with clothes, and assists them in creating a resume, all while helping them embrace their new identity in the Lord Jesus Christ. She also addresses the power of forgiveness and prayer.
TAKEAWAYS
Read Angela’s book, Divine Deliverance: How to Emerge from the Shadows (A Guide to Finding Faith and Freedom)
Turn your perseverance into faith and unlock the power God has given you to overcome any obstacles
The biggest issues facing those leaving the prison system is housing, finding a job, and reuniting with family members
Angela’s ministry helps former prisoners get adjusted to living in normal society as quick and smooth as possible
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE
BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM
Divine Deliverance book: https://amzn.to/40knqp9
🔗 CONNECT WITH ANGELA FINLEY
Website: https://www.angelasharpfinley.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH NO HANDZ DOWN
Website: https://www.nohandzdown.org/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/