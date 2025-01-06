Saved Ex-Convict Helps Former Inmates Transition Back Into Society - Angela Finley





Angela Finley was heading to her cell in the county jail to serve time for drug trafficking when a small blue bible caught her eye, nestled amid a pile of reading material available to inmates. Between her cellmate reading scripture out loud and Angela diving into the word of God personally, this critical truth changed her life. It brought her into a relationship with Jesus Christ. When Angela was released from prison, she was inspired to advocate for change and empowerment for other former inmates reintegrating into society by founding her inspiring organization, No Handz Down. Today, she helps former inmates find housing, provides them with clothes, and assists them in creating a resume, all while helping them embrace their new identity in the Lord Jesus Christ. She also addresses the power of forgiveness and prayer.









TAKEAWAYS





Read Angela’s book, Divine Deliverance: How to Emerge from the Shadows (A Guide to Finding Faith and Freedom)





Turn your perseverance into faith and unlock the power God has given you to overcome any obstacles





The biggest issues facing those leaving the prison system is housing, finding a job, and reuniting with family members





Angela’s ministry helps former prisoners get adjusted to living in normal society as quick and smooth as possible









