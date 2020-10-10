© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19: Anatomy of a Global PSYOP
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • October 10, 2020
This is how the structure of this COVID-19 PSYOP/Globalist takeover operation has been played against the people of the world, and what is driving government policy to transform human society into what they call the "New Normal" or the "Great Reset." This is how the hereditary elite carried out the Greatest Crime Ever Committed Against Humanity, and how they are using this false pandemic narrative to transform life on Earth into the shape they want.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.