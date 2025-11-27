NEVER FORGET NOVEMBER 2021: A Very Authoritarian Thanksgiving...

It's that time of year where we were taught in public screwels how rotten white people are and how we're so dumb that the Indians had to teach us how to grow corn and eat it. Dumb whitey would've died without them!

Be sure to watch until the end, where I offer the best advice on the internet when it comes to your friend and family gatherings.

Enjoy!

Movie clip: Krampus

Music: Barbra Streisand - The Way We Were

nobody:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3nerIWQZWc

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report