NEVER FORGET NOVEMBER 2021: A Very Authoritarian Thanksgiving...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It's that time of year where we were taught in public screwels how rotten white people are and how we're so dumb that the Indians had to teach us how to grow corn and eat it. Dumb whitey would've died without them!
Be sure to watch until the end, where I offer the best advice on the internet when it comes to your friend and family gatherings.
Enjoy!
Movie clip: Krampus
Music: Barbra Streisand - The Way We Were
nobody:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3nerIWQZWc
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report