King Charles and Close Friends Raped 'Hundreds of Children' - Explosive New Testimony

The People's Voice





Feb 6, 2024





- For sponsorship opportunities please email: [email protected]





- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv





King Charles has been implicated in a massive decades-old pedophile ring at an “elite” British boarding school, according to revelations by a former student and whistleblower who has blown the lid off the horrific scale of the elite’s chosen vice.





According to an award-winning journalist who attended the school as a boy, children at the elite school are routinely beaten, harassed, raped, and driven to suicide.





Inevitably with pedophilia, all roads lead to Rome. In this case Rome’s latest incarnation: the British ‘royal’ family, who, in the words of Stevens, regularly visit Aldenham School to “feed” on children.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4bm4oq-king-charles-and-close-friends-raped-hundreds-of-children-explosive-new-tes.html

=================================