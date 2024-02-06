King Charles and Close Friends Raped 'Hundreds of Children' - Explosive New Testimony

The People's Voice
Feb 6, 2024
- For sponsorship opportunities please email: [email protected]
- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv
King Charles has been implicated in a massive decades-old pedophile ring at an “elite” British boarding school, according to revelations by a former student and whistleblower who has blown the lid off the horrific scale of the elite’s chosen vice.
According to an award-winning journalist who attended the school as a boy, children at the elite school are routinely beaten, harassed, raped, and driven to suicide.
Inevitably with pedophilia, all roads lead to Rome. In this case Rome’s latest incarnation: the British ‘royal’ family, who, in the words of Stevens, regularly visit Aldenham School to “feed” on children.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4bm4oq-king-charles-and-close-friends-raped-hundreds-of-children-explosive-new-tes.html
=================================
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.