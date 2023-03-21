Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HOT COCOA☕COOKING WITH HONEY No added chemicals KNOW WHATS IN YOUR FOOD. Great on a cold winter day.
46 views
channel image
Gifford's Honey Farm
Published a day ago |

www.giffordshoneyfarm.com


 A lifestyle IN THE NORTH FOR THE NORTH. Beekeeping in the NORTH.

Gardening in NORTHERN Canada - We are in growing zone 2b

Therefore, we have different challenges. It gets cold here. I mean really cold. Winter basically lasts about 7 months. Our growing season is short and we must heat our house or we will die! Everything we do we have to think “How is winter going to affect this?”

If you would like to support us in our efforts as we bring you along and show you how we survive in the north you can contact us through our website www.giffordshoneyfarm.com USE WHAT YOU HAVE, DO WHAT YOU CAN

Gifford’s Honey Farm P.O. Box 60 Cecil Lake, British Columbia Canada V0C 1G0

Keywords
honeywithcooking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket