Fortunate Son | Creedence Clearwater Revival

"Fortunate Son" is a song by the American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, released on the band's fourth studio album, Willy and the Poor Boys in October 1969. Written by John Fogerty



Some folks are born made to wave the flag

They're red, white and blue

And when the band plays "Hail to the Chief"

They point the cannon at you, Lord

It ain't me, it ain't me

I ain't no senator's son, son

It ain't me, it ain't me

I ain't no fortunate one

Some folks are born, silver spoon in hand

Lord, don't they help themselves, yeah

But when the taxman comes to the door

The house look a like a rummage sale

It ain't me, it ain't me

I ain't no millionaire's son, no, no

It ain't me, it ain't me

I ain't no fortunate one

Yeah, some folks inherit star-spangled eyes

They send you down to war

And when you ask 'em, "How much should we give?"

They only answer, "More, more, more"

It ain't me, it ain't me

I ain't no military son, son

It ain't me, it ain't me

I ain't no fortunate one, one

It ain't me, it ain't me

I ain't no fortunate one

It ain't me, it ain't me

I ain't no fortunate one

