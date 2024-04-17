MASTERS OF TERROR (2004)

MASTERS OF TERROR

Blows Sept 11th Wide Open with the Latest Revelations!!! Documentary filmmaker Alex Jones blows the September 11th cover-up wide open. Armed with mountains of irrefutable documentation, Jones proves that the dark forces of world government were behind the September 11th attacks.

In two hours, Alex Jones reveals the Globalists' master plan for world domination. In this powerful expose, Jones explains how the elite are using manufactured terrorism to drive the populations into accepting tyranny. The Masters of Terror details the execution of the September 11th attacks and the ensuing whitewash, Big Brother's cashless society control-grid, implanted microchips, mind-control, militarization of police, concentration camps, foreign troops massing on US soil, the USA Patriot Act, and Homeland Security taking over the states. Jones covers it all.

It is absolutely vital to the future of the Republic that every American be altered to the reality of the ongoing globalist takeover and that they be marshaled to resist it.