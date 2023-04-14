The Inside Track with Mark & Lisa

Mark & Lisa give us some insight into what is going on in The State House and a look at the ramifications of letting Communism take over our Country, plus two Republicans that voted to remove a Michigan abortion law set in place back in 1931 and Democrat Dick Durbin wants the government to be in charge of your Vitamins.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.