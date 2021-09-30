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Nephilim Hunter - Attempted Takeover ©2021
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210 views • September 30, 2021
Nephilim Hunter - Attempted Takeover ©2021
Pulling the hood up, turning the corner
The light fades but I won’t mourn her
Army jacket soon provoked
Bayonet's been sharpened but the blade is broke
Freedom distant echoing only harms her
Memories shred the already tattered armor
Our spirit, our nation, our land
Once we were strong, we no longer stand
Our air, our food, our water
All are poisoned with intent to slaughter
Killing unborn disguised as a choice
These satanists now try to steal our voice
—-----
Chorus 1:
I’m gonna drop truth because I’m sick of the lies
The only way we’ll beat them is if we harmonize
One truth, one voice, one people
United under Him we are undefeatable
Everything is backwards, it’s all reverse
But it all makes sense cause we’re under a curse
The father of lies is ruling right now
One breath from Yahuah ignites His vow
———
Land of the free, home of the brave
We all turned into mindless drones and slaves
Don’t think, don’t ask, don’t question
Without Yahusha you only allow possession
And that's the plan, the map from the beginning
Believe a lie and keep on sinning
You are your own god, there is no devil
They say all are one, then dance and revel
Everything we’ve been taught is one big long lie
Like Obama, Hillary, Pence and the fly
Our world reeks of demons holding the reigns
It’s time to break free of these rusty chains
Earth isn’t a globe, water always finds it's level
Observe gyroscopes fly intercontinental
Look where emergency landings take place
Straight line reveals lies on the map face
—-----
Chorus:
I’m gonna drop truth because I’m sick of the lies
The only way we’ll beat them is if we harmonize
One truth, one voice, one people
United under Him we are undefeatable
Everything is backwards, it’s all reverse
But it all makes sense cause, we’re under a curse
The father of lies is ruling right now
One breath from Yahuah ignites His vow
————
The earth is a ball floating in magical space
Makes as much sense as humans coming from apes
All truth is coming out
Mesas are tree stumps, Cabal is the drought
The firmament shows His handiwork
If you think NASA broke through it, that’s one sick joke
Calculator computer, tin cans, and pipe cleaners
Destroying evidence is their demeanor
Does the Moon show map of actual earth
Cognitive dissidence won’t let thought give birth
Do you know what really caused the flood
It was satan’s seed contaminating our blood
Hollywood, sports stars and the media
They love the lies, like the thieves of academia
Harvesting and eating our kids for years
Andrenochrome industry, is it finally clear?
————
Full Chorus (during solo):
I’m gonna drop truth because I’m sick of the lies
The only way we’ll beat them is if we harmonize
One truth, one voice, one people
United under Him we are undefeatable
Everything is backwards, it’s all reverse
But it all makes sense cause, we’re under a curse
The father of lies is ruling right now
One breath from Yahuah ignites His vow
A trumpet blast to our spirit
His voice is an alarm even deaf ears will hear it
He is truth and He is life
The WORD removes iniquity like a surgical knife
Every lie will be revealed, every knee will bow
All darkness brought to light, that time is now
————
Murdered baby DNA altering vaxx
And while you’re at it, don’t forget those 10 masks
When you get a fake renamed flu
Research the numbers don’t let the ER vent you
Big Pharm and hospitals aren’t here to heal
They only care about money and making deals
Drink the fluoride, fill teeth with mercury
The Pope is a luciferian, CERN chants sorcery
Soros opened the penitentiary
Voting machines rigged for at least a half century
3/20 a spirit of fear took control
Angel judgment poured out bowl
You think that His name really starts with J
True discernment will show you the way
That letter wasn’t even around 500 years ago
Red flags should raise high give pride a K.O.
Pulling the hood up, turning the corner
The light fades but I won’t mourn her
Army jacket soon provoked
Bayonet's been sharpened but the blade is broke
Freedom distant echoing only harms her
Memories shred the already tattered armor
Our spirit, our nation, our land
Once we were strong, we no longer stand
Our air, our food, our water
All are poisoned with intent to slaughter
Killing unborn disguised as a choice
These satanists now try to steal our voice
—-----
Chorus 1:
I’m gonna drop truth because I’m sick of the lies
The only way we’ll beat them is if we harmonize
One truth, one voice, one people
United under Him we are undefeatable
Everything is backwards, it’s all reverse
But it all makes sense cause we’re under a curse
The father of lies is ruling right now
One breath from Yahuah ignites His vow
———
Land of the free, home of the brave
We all turned into mindless drones and slaves
Don’t think, don’t ask, don’t question
Without Yahusha you only allow possession
And that's the plan, the map from the beginning
Believe a lie and keep on sinning
You are your own god, there is no devil
They say all are one, then dance and revel
Everything we’ve been taught is one big long lie
Like Obama, Hillary, Pence and the fly
Our world reeks of demons holding the reigns
It’s time to break free of these rusty chains
Earth isn’t a globe, water always finds it's level
Observe gyroscopes fly intercontinental
Look where emergency landings take place
Straight line reveals lies on the map face
—-----
Chorus:
I’m gonna drop truth because I’m sick of the lies
The only way we’ll beat them is if we harmonize
One truth, one voice, one people
United under Him we are undefeatable
Everything is backwards, it’s all reverse
But it all makes sense cause, we’re under a curse
The father of lies is ruling right now
One breath from Yahuah ignites His vow
————
The earth is a ball floating in magical space
Makes as much sense as humans coming from apes
All truth is coming out
Mesas are tree stumps, Cabal is the drought
The firmament shows His handiwork
If you think NASA broke through it, that’s one sick joke
Calculator computer, tin cans, and pipe cleaners
Destroying evidence is their demeanor
Does the Moon show map of actual earth
Cognitive dissidence won’t let thought give birth
Do you know what really caused the flood
It was satan’s seed contaminating our blood
Hollywood, sports stars and the media
They love the lies, like the thieves of academia
Harvesting and eating our kids for years
Andrenochrome industry, is it finally clear?
————
Full Chorus (during solo):
I’m gonna drop truth because I’m sick of the lies
The only way we’ll beat them is if we harmonize
One truth, one voice, one people
United under Him we are undefeatable
Everything is backwards, it’s all reverse
But it all makes sense cause, we’re under a curse
The father of lies is ruling right now
One breath from Yahuah ignites His vow
A trumpet blast to our spirit
His voice is an alarm even deaf ears will hear it
He is truth and He is life
The WORD removes iniquity like a surgical knife
Every lie will be revealed, every knee will bow
All darkness brought to light, that time is now
————
Murdered baby DNA altering vaxx
And while you’re at it, don’t forget those 10 masks
When you get a fake renamed flu
Research the numbers don’t let the ER vent you
Big Pharm and hospitals aren’t here to heal
They only care about money and making deals
Drink the fluoride, fill teeth with mercury
The Pope is a luciferian, CERN chants sorcery
Soros opened the penitentiary
Voting machines rigged for at least a half century
3/20 a spirit of fear took control
Angel judgment poured out bowl
You think that His name really starts with J
True discernment will show you the way
That letter wasn’t even around 500 years ago
Red flags should raise high give pride a K.O.
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