Nephilim Hunter - Attempted Takeover ©2021



Pulling the hood up, turning the corner

The light fades but I won’t mourn her

Army jacket soon provoked

Bayonet's been sharpened but the blade is broke



Freedom distant echoing only harms her

Memories shred the already tattered armor

Our spirit, our nation, our land

Once we were strong, we no longer stand



Our air, our food, our water

All are poisoned with intent to slaughter

Killing unborn disguised as a choice

These satanists now try to steal our voice



—-----

Chorus 1:

I’m gonna drop truth because I’m sick of the lies

The only way we’ll beat them is if we harmonize

One truth, one voice, one people

United under Him we are undefeatable



Everything is backwards, it’s all reverse

But it all makes sense cause we’re under a curse

The father of lies is ruling right now

One breath from Yahuah ignites His vow

———



Land of the free, home of the brave

We all turned into mindless drones and slaves

Don’t think, don’t ask, don’t question

Without Yahusha you only allow possession



And that's the plan, the map from the beginning

Believe a lie and keep on sinning

You are your own god, there is no devil

They say all are one, then dance and revel





Everything we’ve been taught is one big long lie

Like Obama, Hillary, Pence and the fly

Our world reeks of demons holding the reigns

It’s time to break free of these rusty chains



Earth isn’t a globe, water always finds it's level

Observe gyroscopes fly intercontinental

Look where emergency landings take place

Straight line reveals lies on the map face



—-----

Chorus:

I’m gonna drop truth because I’m sick of the lies

The only way we’ll beat them is if we harmonize

One truth, one voice, one people

United under Him we are undefeatable



Everything is backwards, it’s all reverse

But it all makes sense cause, we’re under a curse

The father of lies is ruling right now

One breath from Yahuah ignites His vow

————



The earth is a ball floating in magical space

Makes as much sense as humans coming from apes

All truth is coming out

Mesas are tree stumps, Cabal is the drought



The firmament shows His handiwork

If you think NASA broke through it, that’s one sick joke

Calculator computer, tin cans, and pipe cleaners

Destroying evidence is their demeanor



Does the Moon show map of actual earth

Cognitive dissidence won’t let thought give birth

Do you know what really caused the flood

It was satan’s seed contaminating our blood



Hollywood, sports stars and the media

They love the lies, like the thieves of academia

Harvesting and eating our kids for years

Andrenochrome industry, is it finally clear?



————

Full Chorus (during solo):

I’m gonna drop truth because I’m sick of the lies

The only way we’ll beat them is if we harmonize

One truth, one voice, one people

United under Him we are undefeatable



Everything is backwards, it’s all reverse

But it all makes sense cause, we’re under a curse

The father of lies is ruling right now

One breath from Yahuah ignites His vow



A trumpet blast to our spirit

His voice is an alarm even deaf ears will hear it

He is truth and He is life

The WORD removes iniquity like a surgical knife



Every lie will be revealed, every knee will bow

All darkness brought to light, that time is now

————



Murdered baby DNA altering vaxx

And while you’re at it, don’t forget those 10 masks

When you get a fake renamed flu

Research the numbers don’t let the ER vent you



Big Pharm and hospitals aren’t here to heal

They only care about money and making deals

Drink the fluoride, fill teeth with mercury

The Pope is a luciferian, CERN chants sorcery



Soros opened the penitentiary

Voting machines rigged for at least a half century

3/20 a spirit of fear took control

Angel judgment poured out bowl



You think that His name really starts with J

True discernment will show you the way

That letter wasn’t even around 500 years ago

Red flags should raise high give pride a K.O.