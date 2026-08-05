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8/4/26 TRUMP AM1ST RACE Vs 5TH REICH POST-NATO/DSRB/UKR/U24!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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8/4/26 President Trump's America First Hemispheric Defense strategy in decoupling from NATO & the City of London head-quartered Cabal has amped up the rush to build out a Ukraine-based permanent military infrastructure as the New Muscle for the Globalist, Inc., world order. Ukraine is now claiming it has moved beyond NATO's usefulness as Carney's Defense, Security & Resilience Bank (DSRB) will fund a new Baltic Wall supranational military super-power infrastructure! And much More! Put on God's Armor, Pray & Take Action, America! We All are called to be part in Restoring America's Survival & Independence at this critical time! WE ARE FREE!!


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Zelensky demands Ukraine's 100 diplomats monitor air-defense missile stockpiles in their appointed Nations:

https://www.rt.com/russia/643855-zelensky-orders-ambassadors-spy/


Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine Amb. to UK: Ukraine is Moving beyond NATO to DSRB:

https://www.rt.com/russia/643827-ukraine-will-never-join-nato/


UNITED 24, Integrity Initiative, NATO & Ukraine's Digital Threat Network Cartel:

https://rumble.com/v7djadw-bot-farms-jd-vance-nato-charlie-kirk-israel-and-the-globalist-propaganda-ne.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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