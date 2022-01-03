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2022’s Already INSANE: BOTD
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20 views • January 03, 2022
https://breakingonthedaily.locals.com/
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ETH: 0xe80Ec0D14F60d050Fa5a0172Fb37791884c5b312
LTC: LgPyD3jTaCeydPmg6pxRbWhoJK9Zcwp1Jv
Sources:
1 https://archive.ph/bKi4X
2 https://archive.ph/51qOl
3 https://archive.ph/ekgk5
4 https://archive.ph/OUJSt
5 https://archive.ph/qk8Rc
#Covid #Faucist #Insanity
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@kelkidman:2
Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/KelKidman/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/kelkidman
Support Me:
Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/kelkidman
Join me on Locals: https://breakingonthedaily.locals.com/
BTC: bc1q0n6lmdzj48lkgyspng4ghynu72q0yyl23ych4f
ETH: 0xe80Ec0D14F60d050Fa5a0172Fb37791884c5b312
LTC: LgPyD3jTaCeydPmg6pxRbWhoJK9Zcwp1Jv
Sources:
1 https://archive.ph/bKi4X
2 https://archive.ph/51qOl
3 https://archive.ph/ekgk5
4 https://archive.ph/OUJSt
5 https://archive.ph/qk8Rc
#Covid #Faucist #Insanity
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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