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14 THINGS YOU SHOULD BE PREPPING & STOCKING UP ON AS SUPPLY LINES CRUMBLE! [2021-07-26] - TRAVIS MADDOX (VIDEO)
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7840 views • September 11, 2021
14 THINGS YOU SHOULD BE PREPPING AND STOCKING UP ON AS SUPPLY LINES CRUMBLE! [2021-07-26] - TRAVIS MADDOX (VIDEO)
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FREE Ebooks on all topics including Prepping, Homesteading, Off-Grid Living, Survival, Gardening, Farming, Survival, Ranching, or anything else you can think of. You can download 5 FREE Ebooks per 24 hours per IP Address. If you have a VPN, simply change your IP address after every 5 downloads and keep downloading all the Ebook you could ever want. You can safely store all your Ebooks on thumb drives.
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Justin Maddox @ The Prepared Homestead
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https://www.youtube.com/c/TravisMaddoxtmaddox99
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
FREE Ebooks on all topics including Prepping, Homesteading, Off-Grid Living, Survival, Gardening, Farming, Survival, Ranching, or anything else you can think of. You can download 5 FREE Ebooks per 24 hours per IP Address. If you have a VPN, simply change your IP address after every 5 downloads and keep downloading all the Ebook you could ever want. You can safely store all your Ebooks on thumb drives.
Zlibrary https://b-ok.cc/ (FREE DOWNLOADS)
Calibre E-Book Management (FREEWARE)
https://calibre-ebook.com/
Justin Maddox @ The Prepared Homestead
https://thepreparedhomestead.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/TravisMaddoxtmaddox99
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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