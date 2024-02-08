Create New Account
CHP Talks: “False and Misleading” Bill C-372
channel image
CHP Canada
97 Subscribers
39 views
Published 17 hours ago

February 8, 2024: For CHP Talks this week, I offer a short monologue on NDP MP Charlie Angus’s Private Member’s Bill C-372. The Bill is one more attempt by the Liberal / NDP coalition government to destroy Canada’s oil and gas sector. It is one more bill designed to intimidate and censor the voices of people with whom they disagree.

Text of Bill C-372: https://www.parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/44-1/bill/C-372/first-reading

Canadian Taxpayers Federation on CBC bonuses: https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroom/tait-must-do-right-thing-and-end-cbc-bonuses

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
censorship liberal parliament oil taxes chp canada christian heritage party rod taylor gas cbc bonus ndp cdnpoli chpcanada chp talks bc poli charlie angus catherine tait c372

