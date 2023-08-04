Think about whether you really want to listen to the Lord

Go to www.evangelicalendtimemachine fore more messages from god



FacebookTwitterEmailShare





I ask you to consider this message carefully, for it is also your own choice whether you want to listen to the Lord, the King of kings, who passed on these kadosh, holy words, and whether or not to accept them as well.





Published on April 25th, 2023 by My Shalom

Please share and do not change © BC