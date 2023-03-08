Researching Ancient Greek Coins How To Checklist & eBay Items for Sale Search Tool #trustedcoins

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/greek-coins-list/amp/ for the article
mentioned in this video.
The goal of this article is simple, it is to educate people on the types
of ancient Greek coins in existence, and help them find them for sale
in my eBay store:
https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins
with a simple click of the mouse. I included links to the best ancient
Greek and Roman coin research site, WildWinds.com for you to be able to
see examples of even the rarest ancient Greek and Roman coins. To use
this tool, know that clicking on the text of a name will make you search
for the term inside my eBay store, to see if there are examples for
sale, and clicking the term "Research" will take you to the appropriate
page with the research information. Additional articles on coin
collecting can be found at my website:
http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/articles/.
Benefits and Instructions
The benefits you will receive with this article is that it's an immense
research library, referencing important books, and including
descriptions and pictures condensed to one PDF file you can download to
your computer. You can print it and use it as a checklist of coins to
add to your collection, including learning about some of the extremely
rare types. Additionally there are "Encyclopedia" entries that can be
read about the different areas or kingdoms by clicking the term.
This article can easily be accessed by typing or clicking link:
http://bit.ly/greekcoinslist
Download this article to your computer by right clicking and selecting
"save as" from the menu the following link:
http://www.trustedcoins.com/pdf/researching-ancient-greek-coins-how-to-checklist.pdf
To search this article, press the keys CTRL+F or (APPLE Key)+F on Mac
key combination to open up a search screen to find terms of interest.
You can also print this article and use it as a checklist. I recommend
downloading the PDF as per instructions above for this purpose. To do
quick searches for coins, you can always go back to this article via
link: http://bit.ly/greekcoinslist. There are many rare, and possibly
unpublished types in my store, that only knowing about and having this
list will allow you to know about and find.
The other benefit of this is that you can use the immense research
database on Wildwinds to educate yourself on the subject by clicking the
"Research" links on the topics of interst.
Learn more about the physical reference works necessary for an ancient
coin collector, enthusiast or even dealer here: Ancient Greek Roman
Byzantine Medieval Coins Reference Books Guide and Review (Article with
Video).
View the article for List of Every Ancient Greek City, Kingdom, or King
in Alphabetical Order by Area
This video is part of Educational Video series about ancient coin
collecting:
This video is part of Educational Video series about ancient coin
collecting:
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPjq39ZyiJY
lw.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUoR1Mhoz-8
