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Viganò Warns Trump of GLOBAL-GREAT-RESET: Deep Church and Katechon
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67 views • November 01, 2020
From Dr. Taylor Marshall
On October 30, 2020 His Excellency Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has published a second open letter to President Donald J. Trump. Dr Taylor Marshall provides analysis of entire letter.
Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k
On October 30, 2020 His Excellency Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has published a second open letter to President Donald J. Trump. Dr Taylor Marshall provides analysis of entire letter.
Taylor Marshall's book: Infiltration: The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/35fGp6k
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