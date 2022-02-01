Border Blockaders Settle in as Tensions with Police Rise at Coutts, AB Crossing

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Due to the way the police are kettling the truckers into one location, Rebel reporters Syd and Kian are cut off from their car. If they leave, they won't be permitted to come back.
FULL REPORT from Sheila Gunn Reid ► https://rebelne.ws/3gaQc3V
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.