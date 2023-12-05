Create New Account
Israel Made Me an Offer! $$$
What is happening
Published 19 hours ago


Dec 5, 2023

Just a little email from associated advertising agency of a foreign nation, offering compensation in exchange for positive reputation management. No big deal.


