Revive Us Dr Bryan Ardis, Millie Weaver, Amanda Grace, Todd Coconato,

Spiritual Warfare, Battle. We wrestle not with flesh and blood. Against spiritual forces, demonic, over cities, towns, states, countries, lives. Putting Christian principles, values morals and Free Exercise of Religion, our beliefs back into government!Dr. Bryan Ardis Website: https://thedrardisshow.com/

Millie Weaver Website https://www.millennialmillie.com/

Amanda Grace Website: https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/

Todd Coconato Wepage https://toddcoconato.com/ https://m.facebook.com/RealToddCoconato/?paipv=0&eav=AfZXACkybFUxMi1CJZm_da9JO2MlfinU_7Hd31MzMakCqe8r6XG4mAF10ppJeJ5iKdw





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!