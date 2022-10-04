Create New Account
Revive Us Dr Bryan Ardis, Millie Weaver, Amanda Grace, Todd Coconato,
Resistance Chicks
Published 2 months ago
Spiritual Warfare, Battle. We wrestle not with flesh and blood. Against spiritual forces, demonic, over cities, towns, states, countries, lives. Putting Christian principles, values morals and Free Exercise of Religion, our beliefs back into government!Dr. Bryan Ardis Website: https://thedrardisshow.com/

Millie Weaver Website https://www.millennialmillie.com/

Amanda Grace Website: https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/

Todd Coconato Wepage https://toddcoconato.com/ https://m.facebook.com/RealToddCoconato/?paipv=0&eav=AfZXACkybFUxMi1CJZm_da9JO2MlfinU_7Hd31MzMakCqe8r6XG4mAF10ppJeJ5iKdw


