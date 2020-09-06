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Full Report: C0VlD is Product of Man-Made Manipulation
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19 views • September 06, 2020
Full Report: C0VlD is Product of Man-Made Manipulation
Dr. David Martin discusses the irrefutable paper trail that shows C0R0NAVlRUS was manipulated by DARPA, the NIH and Chinese Labs. Nothing in this report is "theory", it is all documented fact
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Dr. David Martin discusses the irrefutable paper trail that shows C0R0NAVlRUS was manipulated by DARPA, the NIH and Chinese Labs. Nothing in this report is "theory", it is all documented fact
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Unstoppable Domains: Buy one domain get one free.
https://truthinmedia.com/unstoppable
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
#benswann
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