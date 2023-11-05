Create New Account
Russian Nuclear Submarine Emperor Alexander III - A Behemoth Beneath The Waves Flexes Its Nuclear Might
Emperor Alexander III: A Behemoth Beneath The Waves Flexes Its Nuclear Might

The Russian Navy's latest leviathan, the nuclear submarine "Emperor Alexander the Third," has successfully conducted a test launch of the formidable Bulava ballistic missile. In the wake of this demonstration of deep-sea and strategic prowess, the Russian Ministry of Defense is poised to officially commission this titan of the depths into its naval forces.

