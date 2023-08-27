Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥 Apparently arrivals of the Russian TOS 1A somewhere on the front this weekend, as captured from the other side
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
949 Subscribers
159 views
Published 18 hours ago

💥 Apparently arrivals of the TOS 1A somewhere on the front this weekend, as captured from the other side.

Russian missiles are flying all over, too many places to list. No more great videos yet. CynthiaIt appears that’s the end of tonight’s salvo.

🐻 We await for the news of how the ‘glorious Ukrainian air defences’ worked in the morning.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket